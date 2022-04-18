H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Gap Up to $70.30

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.30, but opened at $72.35. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 635 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

