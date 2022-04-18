Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,241 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 120,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,621. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

