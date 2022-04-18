GXChain Trading Up 10.1% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $128.93 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,957,961 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

