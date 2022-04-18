Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.70 Million

Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) to post sales of $29.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $122.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $122.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.25 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $131.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869. The company has a market capitalization of $419.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

