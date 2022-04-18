Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $9.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.55 and the lowest is $8.75. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $5.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $37.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $33.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.87 to $35.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

Shares of GPI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.59. 643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,438. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average of $186.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 87.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

