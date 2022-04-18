GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 29.3% in March

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 398,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

GHG traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $4.94. 256,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,343. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $509.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,386,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 609,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 318,233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 173,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 61,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GHG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $13.50 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

