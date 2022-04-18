Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the March 15th total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GREE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenidge Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GREE traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,581,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

