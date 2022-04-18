Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

GBX opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

