Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Down 34.9% in March

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gravity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gravity alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gravity by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in Gravity by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 33,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gravity by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gravity stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53. Gravity has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $373.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of -0.14.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter.

Gravity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.