Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Graphite Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 74,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $303,068.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 257,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphite Bio by 817.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 506,312 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,600,000 after buying an additional 420,310 shares during the period. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

