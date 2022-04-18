Govi (GOVI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $65,703.00

Govi (GOVI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002179 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $10.78 million and $65,703.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,440,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

