Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.29

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.29 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 3328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $112.95.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.