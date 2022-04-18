Goose Finance (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0966 on Top Exchanges

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $169,512.22 and approximately $7,582.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

