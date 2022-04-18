Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

