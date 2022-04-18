Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,205,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 2,020,562 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,195,000 after buying an additional 1,387,852 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

