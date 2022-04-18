Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,205,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 2,020,562 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,195,000 after buying an additional 1,387,852 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.