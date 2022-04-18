GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $191,907.78 and $49.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,488.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.36 or 0.07418209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00271181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.73 or 0.00817272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00089649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.88 or 0.00635322 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00362513 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

