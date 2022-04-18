Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GMRE traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 340,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,238. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000. GEM Realty Capital raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 110.4% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 364,466 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,659.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 292,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 187,315 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

