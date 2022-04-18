Global Fund Lp Lind II Buys 35,551 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 35,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $39,461.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,452.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 154,810 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $156,358.10.

On Monday, February 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $33,890.85.

On Thursday, February 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 395,009 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $406,859.27.

On Thursday, January 27th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 1,750 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $1,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 200 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210.00.

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RWLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

