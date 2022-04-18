Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 623 ($8.12) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLEN. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.86) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.69) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 551.14 ($7.18).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 526.80 ($6.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £69.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 473.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 409.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 288.40 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 537.06 ($7.00).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

