Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 70500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property consists of eight mineral claims comprising 3,018 hectares located in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

