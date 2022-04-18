Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $56,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.93. 238,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,745,763. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.