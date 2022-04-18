GenesisX Market Capitalization Achieves $49,443.48 (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $49,443.48 and approximately $48.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,436,290 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.