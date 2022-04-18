General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce sales of $36.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.58 billion to $41.01 billion. General Motors reported sales of $32.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $154.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.40 billion to $162.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $164.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.18 billion to $172.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after buying an additional 1,572,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,923,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

