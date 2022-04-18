Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,115,000 after acquiring an additional 658,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 110,387.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Gatos Silver by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gatos Silver by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATO stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

