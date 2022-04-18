Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Price Hits $3.15 on Exchanges

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $955,732.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00007722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

