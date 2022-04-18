G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $18.35

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $19.50. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $975 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

