Furucombo Price Hits $0.0874 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $338,312.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.58 or 0.07484652 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,743.76 or 0.99835488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,634,199 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

