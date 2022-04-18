Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.11

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $5.84. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 106,875 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

