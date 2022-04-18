Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Short Interest Update

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,450,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 20,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
YMM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 224,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,564. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
