FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 51,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,404,523 shares.The stock last traded at $22.96 and had previously closed at $22.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,092,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 83,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 98,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

