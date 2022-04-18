Frontier Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. AXA S.A. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

