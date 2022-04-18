Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after purchasing an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,180,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

