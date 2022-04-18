Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $195.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

