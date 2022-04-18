Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.9% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 197,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $46.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.