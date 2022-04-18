Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $300,000 Position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.