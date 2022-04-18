Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Cigna by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $259.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.72 and its 200 day moving average is $225.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

