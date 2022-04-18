Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after buying an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $176.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.85 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.