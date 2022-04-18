Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 51 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $321.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.20 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

