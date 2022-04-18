Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 758 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

NYSE APD opened at $246.84 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.