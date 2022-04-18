Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 95,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 634.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

NASDAQ DFNL opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

