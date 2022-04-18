Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.94

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.94 and last traded at C$15.91, with a volume of 597775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.80%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

