Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in March

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 899,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 1,285,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,999.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company.

Get Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRLOF remained flat at $1.04 during trading hours on Monday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a one year low of 0.82 and a one year high of 1.55.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.