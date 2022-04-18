Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.96

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.96 and last traded at $69.21, with a volume of 12198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBHS. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 143.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 880.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

