FortKnoxster Hits Market Cap of $6.22 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $959,535.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00105848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.