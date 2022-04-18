Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison purchased 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,969.80 ($5,173.05).

LON:FORT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 232.50 ($3.03). 197,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.03. The stock has a market cap of £522.51 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 197.40 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.30).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

