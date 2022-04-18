ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Down to $22.27

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $21.53. ForgeRock shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 127 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on FORG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

