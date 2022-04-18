Font (FONT) Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Font (FONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Font has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Font coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Font has a total market cap of $180,423.06 and approximately $470.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Font Coin Profile

FONT is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

