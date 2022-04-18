Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.81.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,041,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. 20,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

