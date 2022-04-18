Flow Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $96.37 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00014076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.93 or 0.07379087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.77 or 1.00000288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048461 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 360,253,415 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

