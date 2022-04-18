First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.86

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 6238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

